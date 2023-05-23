Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where dragging a free couch into your apartment is one way to get bed bugs. Here's what's happening:
- While the mayor warns against putting migrants in hotels where tourists could otherwise book rooms, more than 20,500 hotel rooms across the five boroughs have been vacant every night in recent weeks.
- A new ad promoting Resorts World, the Queens "racino" that's bidding for a full casino license, features glowing testimonies from five sitting elected officials — several of whom will have direct influence over the process of choosing who gets a license.
- Thanks to a shortage of official Parks Department tree trimmers, the city will continue to hire Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping to do the job, even after the contractor was charged with insurance fraud.
- A shark "of unknown size or type" bit a teenage surfer in the leg in the Jersey Shore town of Stone Harbor over the weekend.
- If you've seen a 350-pound boar named Sunshine roving around Brooklyn, its owner may have a nice reward for you (according to this flyer posted in Prospect Park).
- "I am embarrassed to say it, but Woody actually saved my life": Former Manhattan Borough President Andrew Stein told Page Six that his friend Woody Allen gave him the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged a piece of pork during their dinner at an Upper East Side restaurant last week.
- You're not imagining it — we keep getting rain on Saturdays.
- Author and indie rocker Michelle Zauner, a.k.a. Japanese Breakfast, posted an open casting call for 18-to-25-year-old Korean Americans interested in playing her in the film adaptation of her memoir, "Crying in H Mart."
- Mermaiding is booming.
