Good Friday morning in New York City, where Rocco's of Roc Beach has been declared the best pizzeria in Queens. Here's what else is happening:
- MTA police did a major crackdown on bridge-and-tunnel toll evaders yesterday, seizing cars that owed a combined $900,000 in unpaid fees.
- A Harlem landlord filed eviction notices for dozens of households earlier this month, but some of those tenants allege that New York City's Family Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement, a program meant to help low-income families make rent, has been failing to keep up its end of the deal.
- The New York Times has a cool feature about the different music styles flourishing in outer borough neighborhoods (🔊 sound on).
- A five-alarm fire ripped through a C-Town grocery store in the Bronx last night, leaving one civilian and three firefighters injured.
- Mets reliever and Park Slope native Adam Ottavino opened a pitching gym inside a Harlem storefront under an abandoned Chuck E. Cheese a few years ago, and it has since become a hot spot for both offseason MLB pitchers and local college players and amateurs.
- "When we hear they're greasing the poles, we hear that as a challenge, like 'Grease them jawns, we're going to come climb them,": Philadelphia Eagles fans are prepared to climb some lampposts after the Super Bowl on Sunday.
- Business is booming for Swivel Office Solutions, a Long Island company that resells Herman Miller office chairs picked up on the cheap from companies that have downsized during the pandemic.
- They don't want you vaping on the airplane because the battery could catch fire.
- Happy 12th anniversary to Rebecca Black's weekend kickoff banger, "Friday."
- And finally, go birds: