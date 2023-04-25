Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where throwing a block party is easier than you'd expect. Here's what's happening:
- A New York state public health board has approved a $155 million expansion and renovation of Jamaica Hospital's emergency department, which serves a section of southern Queens with an exceptionally high rate of gun violence.
- A Long Island bouncer who threw a shirt over a security camera and proceeded to beat up a patron so bad that the victim fell into a coma and died has been found guilty of manslaughter.
- Metro-North is honoring five railroad workers who found a 3-year-old autistic boy walking dangerously close to the third rail in Tarrytown and brought him to safety during an incident earlier this month.
- H. Dale Hemmerdinger, a real estate scion and former MTA chairman under Gov. Eliot Spitzer, has died at the age of 78.
- The New York Times' architecture critic gave the Museum of Natural History's new canyon-like section for butterflies (among other things) the thumbs up.
- Ariel Palitz, the city's first "night mayor," had her send-off party at Mr. Purple on the Lower East Side on Sunday.
- President Joe Biden is officially running for reelection.
- Teens are throwing parties to mark (and shred) their college rejection letters.
- Donald Trump's sons aren't happy with Fox News for laying off Tucker Carlson.
- Vice made a 46-minute documentary about MAGA rappers.
- Aaron Rodgers has finally been traded to the Jets.
