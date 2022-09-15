Good Thursday morning in New York City, where parents are dressing up for drop-off. Here's what else is happening:
- Eric Adams, who hasn't been delivering announcements in Spanish the way Mike Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio did, took a shot at de Blasio's Spanish skills yesterday, saying he doesn't want to "butcher" the language like his predecessor.
- Manhattan garage owners have joined the chorus of congestion pricing naysayers, arguing that the fee could lead to a drop in people wanting to park their cars below 60th Street.
- The U.S. labor secretary last week toured the Bronx's Kingsbridge Armory, the cavernous 1917 structure that's recently been the site of TV sets and random events (e.g. a rodeo) but is still in need of a permanent use.
- Sen. Chuck Schumer is reportedly putting his money on the Republicans to win the majority in the House in the upcoming midterm elections.
- Good on Jomboy for building a funny sports media empire that's not rooted in being heinous.
- Kanye West said he wants to terminate his partnership with the Gap because the retail giant isn't executing his vision fast enough.
- Congrats to anonymous Wikipedia editor Sydwhunte for being the one to jump in and change Queen Elizabeth's page to past tense right after she died. (In Wiki world, being first is a big deal.)
- Now that the Queen is dead, more than 800 brands are going to have to reapply for that little Royal Warrant seal they put on their products to signify that the Crown uses their stuff.
- More and more, men are having their legs surgically broken in order for their height to be surgically increased.
- Here's two paragraphs of Adrian Chiles reminiscing about his childhood habit of getting carsick.
- And finally, scaredy cat:
It's scary outside...Hold me tight, dad...🐈🐾👀 pic.twitter.com/dl1Dd1IQDx— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 14, 2022