- The Civilian Complaint Review Board, the oversight group that investigates NYPD misconduct and "recommends" discipline, now has the authority to handle claims of racial profiling.
- New York City is appealing a Staten Island judge's ruling that an FDNY firefighter couldn't be fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Meet Shanti Gooljar, the 60-year-old Guyanese woman who's the "it" driving instructor for wealthy Manhattan teens.
- The Rumpus founder Stephen Elliott, who was anonymously accused of rape on the infamous Shitty Media Men list, appears to be on the verge of going to trial with his lawsuit against the list's creator.
- Fake meat companies are laying people off after a rough period of sales that Beyond Meat categorized as "ongoing softness in the plant-based meat category."
- The new British prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is somewhere between 5'5" and 5'7", depending on which site you check.
- Among the Vacation Class, fall is the new summer.
- This is the story of all things crypto.
- Three different new movies out this fall feature violence against donkeys.
- Professional face slapping tournaments are coming to Vegas.
