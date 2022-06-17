Good Friday morning in New York City, where a new lil' baby falcon has joined us. Here's what else is happening:
- Former New York Rangers star Sean Avery was convicted of attempted criminal mischief for ramming his moped into a minivan during a fit of road rage in the West Village back in 2019.
- The least important thing from last night's Democratic gubernatorial debate: A fly landed on Tom Suozzi's head.
- A new Gallup poll found that fewer Americans believe in God than at any point in the past 78 years that the poll has been asking the question.
- A group of Democratic U.S. senators are trying to get the Commerce Department to require all phones to use the same kind of charger.
- After Lizzo quickly apologized for using the ableist term "spaz" in a new song because British disability rights activists called her out, Black women with disabilities expressed frustration that white people piled on the criticism without understanding that "spaz" also has AAVE roots.
- Adults who play with toys, known in the business as "kidults," are keeping the industry afloat.
- This guy has been officially named the Dullest Man in Britain, though he's been married and divorced three times, loves going clubbing and dancing to trance music, and made a name for himself in England by publishing calendars with pictures of roundabouts, so he doesn't seem that dull!
- If you, like the dull man, like trance music, try out the new Drake.
- Congrats to Aziz Ansari on his nuptials.
- Meet the pumpkin toadlet, a little orange frog the size of a Skittle whose arms and legs are so delicate, it can't manage to land upright when it jumps.
- And finally, the little fella in action:
I wrote about the tiny pumpkin toadlet, which is too tiny (😍) to land any of its jumps (😔)https://t.co/BJyOOUN6W3 pic.twitter.com/wAxtHBfoeB— Sabrina Imbler (@aznfusion) June 15, 2022