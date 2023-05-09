Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the Astor Place cube has been removed for repairs. Here's what's happening:
- "There is no reason why Jordan was on the Section 8 list for so long and never got picked. There’s no reason why foster care youth have been on the list for over a decade and have not gotten picked": Larry Smith, Jordan Neely's friend and former foster brother, told PIX 11 how New York City's foster care system failed Neely.
- John Roland, a local Fox 5 newscaster for three decades, has died at the age of 81.
- Jersey City schools suspended nearly 500 kids over the course of March, with teachers and officials blaming a spike in TikTok-induced fights.
- Joey Lim, a Murray Hill resident and Cronut superfan who has sampled every single flavor since the pastry's introduction in 2013, discusses his favorite and explains why preordering is still the way to go.
- Fans at a Taylor Swift concert in Nashville over the weekend were puking and passing out after having to wait in the Nissan Stadium mezzanines for four hours while waiting for a storm to pass.
- Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg and The Weeknd are in a three-way contest to buy the Ottawa Senators.
- Good news for koalas: Australian scientists are vaccinating the critters against chlamydia.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, oh hey: