Good Friday morning in New York City, where no one has anything nice to say about the Long Island fatal shover.
- The New York Times details how baseball bigwigs and their lobbyists — plus former City Council Speaker Corey Johnson — appeared to convince Mayor Eric Adams that letting unvaccinated athletes play was a matter of saving New York City's economy.
- Hunter College has fallen into serious disrepair.
- The guy who ran someone over while doing donuts in a red sports car in SoHo last weekend has been arrested and charged with assault, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
- While New York takes its time setting up the recreational cannabis industry, the legal weed business is already booming on Native American reservations upstate.
- "Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!...You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History," is what Ginni Thomas, the wife of hospitalized Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, privately texted Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows after the 2020 election.
- The Italian men's soccer team lost 0-1 to North Macedonia yesterday, thereby failing for the second time in a row to qualify for the World Cup.
- Here's the trailer for Meghan Markle's new podcast, Archetypes, which will "investigate the labels that try to hold women back."
- Ambition is out, mediocrity is in.
- Let's take a moment to enjoy Kid Cudi humming on the soundtrack for the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie.
- And finally, snugglin' roos:
Don't wear Blundstones if you don't do Blundstones s**t!!! https://t.co/k0dUaGANo7— Blackbird Spyplane (@BLKBRD_Spyplane) March 24, 2022