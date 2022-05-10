Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where still only 8% of Manhattan office workers have returned full-time. Here's what else is happening:
- Mayor Eric Adams defended the NYPD's arrest of a mango seller at a Queens subway station, claiming that if there's not a crackdown on fruit-and-churro vendors, "Next day is propane tanks being on the subway system. Next day is barbecuing on the subway system."
- Former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. has a six-month, $120,000 deal to lobby on behalf of a Trump-affiliated developer that's trying to build a 40-acre complex across the Harlem River from Inwood.
- A German Shepherd that ran away from its home in Red Hook and spent nine days crossing through multiple tunnels was finally rescued in a Home Depot parking lot in Jersey City.
- The roughly 20% of Americans who said one year ago that they'd never get a COVID vaccine have not budged.
- Here's a long piece about the making of the Steele Dossier, a.k.a. the pee tape papers.
- Donald Trump, meanwhile, is reportedly "weirded out" by Rep. Madison Cawthorn's goofy pictures of himself in lingerie (plus the other antics).
- Young Thug was arrested in Atlanta yesterday for alleged gang activity.
- Ken Jennings is passing Jeopardy! hosting duties to Mayim Bialik for a while.
- England is trying to shake its notion of Eurovision as a schlocky embarrassment and will instead try to win the thing by putting forth this professional and unoffensive pop song.
- "Bye guys!": YouTubers are quitting.
