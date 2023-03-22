Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where we should probably drain and pave the East River. Here's what else is happening:
- Queens prosecutors have unsealed indictments against 33 alleged gang members who authorities say were part of a yearslong feud that led to at least two deaths, including the fatal shooting of a teen basketball star at a South Jamaica playground.
- "Some of the backlash to the effort to build more housing in the suburbs has evoked euphemistic language that might have brought a smile to a Southern segregationist in the era of 'states’ rights'": New York Times editorial writer Mara Gay goes in on the suburban pushback against Gov. Kathy Hochul's goal of 3% annual increases in housing.
- Willis Reed, the former New York Knicks center who led the team to its only two NBA titles, has died at the age of 80.
- Several floors of One Vanderbilt, the city's second-tallest office building, started shaking earlier this week after an external elevator "malfunctioned."
- A Con-Ed pilot program will install charging stations and secure storage areas for e-bikes at four NYCHA complexes.
- Travel writer Sebastian Modak makes the case for Jackson Heights as the neighborhood to visit if you're traveling to New York City.
- Eight dolphins died after washing up on a Jersey Shore beach yesterday.
- There's apparently a coronal hole on the sun that's 30 times the size of the Earth and it's going to blast "solar winds" towards us, which will ultimately result in a more-intense-than-average aurora borealis on Friday.
- Happy New Year, or Nyepi, to the Balinese people, who ring in the year with a day of silence — not working, traveling or making any kind of noise — as part of a tradition meant to keep out bad energy and start things off peacefully.
