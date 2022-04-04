Good Monday morning in New York City, where there appears to be a Xanax shortage. Here's what else is happening:
- THE CITY has a handy explainer on what could happen with New York's upcoming primary now that newly-drawn legislative district maps are in legal limbo.
- An upstate mafia hitman who was serving decades in federal custody for murdering multiple people escaped from a halfway house in Florida just months before he was set to be freed.
- Residents of luxury buildings in New York City could be forced to take out their own trash if doormen and superintendents go forward with a strike on April 20th.
- Southhampton police on Sunday detained a seal that was found waddling down Route 24, and are planning to get the aquatic mammal the care it needs before releasing it back into the ocean.
- Daniel Craig's return to Broadway in a new staging of Macbeth has been delayed because he got COVID.
- "For individuals, fighting the pandemic can feel a bit like combatting climate change": This week's issue of The New Yorker takes stock of where our exhausted and divided population goes from here with a pandemic that has already killed 130,000 Americans in 2022.
- The University of South Carolina women's basketball team crushed UConn last night to win the national championship.
- #Vanlifers are slowing down now that gas is so expensive.
- Martha Stewart announced yesterday that her cat, Princess Peony, was killed by her four dogs who mistook Peony for an intruder.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, shellfish are polarizing:
There're two types of cats.🐈🦐😅 pic.twitter.com/W9NQWsr5fv— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 28, 2022