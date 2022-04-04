Good Monday morning in New York City, where there appears to be a Xanax shortage. Here's what else is happening:

  • THE CITY has a handy explainer on what could happen with New York's upcoming primary now that newly-drawn legislative district maps are in legal limbo.
  • An upstate mafia hitman who was serving decades in federal custody for murdering multiple people escaped from a halfway house in Florida just months before he was set to be freed.
  • Residents of luxury buildings in New York City could be forced to take out their own trash if doormen and superintendents go forward with a strike on April 20th.
  • Southhampton police on Sunday detained a seal that was found waddling down Route 24, and are planning to get the aquatic mammal the care it needs before releasing it back into the ocean.
  • Daniel Craig's return to Broadway in a new staging of Macbeth has been delayed because he got COVID.
  • "For individuals, fighting the pandemic can feel a bit like combatting climate change": This week's issue of The New Yorker takes stock of where our exhausted and divided population goes from here with a pandemic that has already killed 130,000 Americans in 2022.
  • The University of South Carolina women's basketball team crushed UConn last night to win the national championship.
  • #Vanlifers are slowing down now that gas is so expensive.
  • Martha Stewart announced yesterday that her cat, Princess Peony, was killed by her four dogs who mistook Peony for an intruder.
  • And finally, shellfish are polarizing: