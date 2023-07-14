Happy Friday morning from New York City where a hot Hudson Yards real estate market seems to have been a pipe dream.

The hope for the luxury towers that sit on the far West Side of Manhattan was to have them be part of a swanky "new Park Avenue" neighborhood, but that vision never really materialized, and many units inside of 15 and 35 Hudson Yards are now sitting empty, or being relisted by owners at prices far below what they bought them for.

Here's what else is happening: