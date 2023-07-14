Happy Friday morning from New York City where a hot Hudson Yards real estate market seems to have been a pipe dream.
The hope for the luxury towers that sit on the far West Side of Manhattan was to have them be part of a swanky "new Park Avenue" neighborhood, but that vision never really materialized, and many units inside of 15 and 35 Hudson Yards are now sitting empty, or being relisted by owners at prices far below what they bought them for.
Here's what else is happening:
- A man nicknamed “Paddleball Paul,” who says he is 97 years old, is waging a war against pickleballers in Central Park, staking his claim on handball courts that have become popular set up spaces for pickleball.
- After disappearing for four years, the iconic LOVE sculpture that used to sit in Midtown is returning for a display at Rockefeller Center because there was just no way that we would let Philadelphia have that over us.
- Advocates for a law that would set carbon emission limits for tens of thousands of the city’s largest buildings starting next year gathered in front of City Hall yesterday to demand the mayor release the plan's details.
- Scam store accounts on Twitter, selling everything from sneaker sandals to t-shirts with poor designs, seem to be outnumbering active users on the site these days.
- If you aren’t having luck with dating apps, it could be because around two-thirds of people who use them are already married or in a relationship, a new study shows.
- And the strangest story of the week award has to go to Page Six for their reporting on a press event for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that culminated in a fight over climate change where farting tactics were deployed to prove a point.
- And finally, patience is a virtue: