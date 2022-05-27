Good Friday morning in New York City, where the mayor is a Crystals Guy. Here's what else is happening:
- Bill de Blasio did not find writing, going on TV, having lunch with friends, spending time with family and renovating a Brooklyn townhouse that satisfying, and that's why he's running for Congress, even if it's an apparent demotion from being mayor.
- Here's a bunch of pictures of inoperable pay phones still lingering around New York City.
- New Jersey saw over $24 million in legal weed sales during the first month that dispensaries were open to non-medical customers, putting the state on track to meet an annual goal of bringing in $19 million a year in pot taxes.
- A British reporter for Sky News asked Sen. Ted Cruz why America doesn't pass stricter gun laws since it's the only wealthy western country with constant shootings, and Cruz called him a "propagandist" and stormed away.
- President Biden is scheduled to meet with K-pop group BTS next week to talk about fighting anti-Asian hate crimes.
- Geetanjali Shree, author of the Hindi-language novel Tomb of Sand, has become the first Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize.
- A.A. Milne's 1926 book Winnie the Pooh is now in the public domain, which is why the characters of Pooh and Piglet now appear in a dumb slasher movie.
- Shout out to Queen Elizabeth impersonator Jeannette Charles for making a five-decade career out of impersonating the Queen in major motion pictures, at local grocery store ribbon cuttings and everywhere in between, all while not really looking anything like Her Majesty.
- Check out this $300 stand for eggs!
