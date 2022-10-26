Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where a pumpkin has taken up residence inside a pumpkin. Here's what else is happening:
- The Albany Times-Union reports that on a private call with GOP donors this week, Lee Zeldin urged them to contribute to two outside groups — which he's not allowed to coordinate with — that can spend unlimited amounts of money running anti-Hochul ads.
- THE CITY details how Staten Islanders have mobilized to support incoming asylum seekers, despite the fact that both Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and her Democratic challenger, Max Rose, have been either antagonistic toward their mission or simply absent.
- "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?": Matthew Perry takes a bizarre dig at Keanu Reeves in his forthcoming sobriety memoir.
- Camp Siegfried, a new play about the pro-Nazi, Hitler Youth-esque summer camp that operated on Long Island in the 1930s, is opening off Broadway.
- Some ghouls have repeatedly vandalized and stolen from an iconic Halloween yard display in Astoria.
- In a rare and historic occurrence, the NYU and University of Chicago men's soccer teams will face off this week with women serving as head coaches for both sides.
- Ashton Kutcher, Ellie Kemper and Tiki Barber are among the celebrities running in the New York City Marathon next month.
- Why, in 2022, are brands selling rum, tourist destinations, home goods or anything else using the term "plantation" in their branding and marketing?
- Tony Hawk is now a part-owner of the X Games.
- More and more, young men who don't want to have kids are getting vasectomies.
