Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where outgoing Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi is planning to resume field trip chaperone duties with his daughter. Here's what else is happening:
- Bayonne, New Jersey, which received a 9/11 memorial sculpture dedicated by Vladimir Putin and the Russian people back in 2005, is covering up the "Vladimir Putin" part.
- A Lower East Side woman has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder after inviting a 24-year-old man to an apartment for a date over Instagram before she and some accomplices allegedly burned him, stabbed him, demanded a $100,000 ransom from his brother, and then left him tied up in a van.
- A high-tech vertical farm near Newark Airport that's backed by celebrity chef José Andrés is growing sustainable (and very expensive) strawberries.
- According to science, words kind of lose their meaning when they're sung as part of a melody, which is why it's so easy to enjoy music in languages you don't understand.
- Politico sent a cease and desist letter to Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley demanding that he stop using an image, owned by a Politico subsidiary, of him raising his fist at the Capitol rioters. Hawley had been putting the picture on mugs that he sells on his campaign website.
- More and more, both employers and prospective employees are ghosting each other halfway during the job interview process instead of sending an email or making a phone call informing the other party that it's over.
- Farewell to Chowhound, a website that, despite its disgusting and undignified name, did a good service of championing non-Euro-centric restaurants in the outer boroughs.
- Long Islanders love their Entenmann's, "sodium propionate, sorbitan monostearate, polysorbate 60" be damned.
