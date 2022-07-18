Good Monday morning in New York City, where Restaurant Week is upon us. Here's what else is happening:
- It's hot in Europe. It's hot in the middle of the United States. It's hot in New York City.
- A shark expert said Long Island's uptick in attacks is likely due to juvenile sand tiger sharks mistaking people's feet for fish.
- Mark Fleischman, who took over Studio 54 in 1980 after the club's founding owners were convicted of tax evasion, died last week at the age of 82.
- An FDNY officer's leg was crushed yesterday while he was responding to a crash in Midtown, where a BMW SUV driver hit a Volvo and lodged half his truck on top of the other vehicle.
- Cyndi Lauper's 24-year-old son Declan, who's an aspiring rapper, was arrested in upper Manhattan yesterday after he double-parked a stolen Mercedes outside the funeral of another young rapper who'd been fatally stabbed, according to police.
- State experts believe illegal weed sales only make up 40% of the market in New York while the rest is all medical marijuana sales, which apparently may bode well for regulators who don't want the soon-to-be-open legal recreational market to be undermined by illegal sales.
- It turns out that milk is a good choice when it's very hot out.
- Mr. Saturday Night, the Broadway show that Billy Crystal has been starring in, will close September 4th.
- This week's issue of the New Yorker includes a thorough report from the frontlines of America's pickleball war.
- And finally, more impressive than a tennis ball:
Oh my dog. 🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/TCOl03HrCq— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 16, 2022