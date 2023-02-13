Good Monday morning in New York City, where you don't have to move your car. (It's Lincoln's birthday.) Here's what else is happening:
- A new study out of UCLA found that since 2019, when New York City began requiring Uber and Lyft to provide drivers with a guaranteed minimum wage, the rideshare companies have doubled the cut they take out of the total price the customer pays.
- "To put it in the most reductive terms, the thinking within Restoration’s brain trust was that it might simply be easier to make people rich": The New York Times looks at how a longstanding nonprofit in Bed-Stuy is trying to help more working class Black residents get six-figure tech jobs so they can afford to live in the now-extremely-expensive neighborhood.
- An appellate panel has sided with two plaintiffs who allege that Aeropostale stores in two New Jersey malls duped shoppers into thinking there was an epic sale when, in fact, the tags were given false "original" prices to make it look like they'd been knocked down by 50 or 60 percent.
- Bally's is trying to put a casino right next to the Trump Golf Links course in the Bronx.
- Here's famed poster and self-published author Rick Paulus' account of finding a dead rat in his Brooklyn bathtub.
- David Jude Jolicoeur, aka Trugoy the Dove, a founding member of the Long Island hip-hop group De La Soul, has died at the age of 54.
- This week's New York magazine cover story is basically a thorough summary of Kyrie Irving's path to becoming a conspiracy theorist, or at least an Asker of Big Questions.
- Rihanna hit 'em with the Baby Annette last night.
- More and more, middle-aged fitness buffs are getting "workout spouses," or opposite-sex buddies they exercise with all the time but insist it's just platonic.
- Down in Mexico, concertgoers can't stop throwing this particular stuffed character sold at a national pharmacy chain onto the stage while major pop stars are performing.
- Jon Gries, a.k.a. Greg from The White Lotus, walked in the most recent Eckhaus Latta fashion show.
- And finally, cupholder-shaped cat: