Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the mayor's honeymoon with New Yorkers "seems to be over". Here's what else is happening:
- Despite New York City's high profile crimes, you're statistically three times more likely to die of "external" causes in rural America, where two-lane highway crashes, venomous snakes and swimming pool drowning accidents kill a lot of people.
- Academic studies and real life examples in Boston and New Orleans suggest that putting a casino in New York City would be a fun novelty at first, but after about a year, most people would get tired of it, the state tax revenue would dwindle and the casino would ultimately lead to a spike in gambling addiction and other problems.
- New York State has finally begun rolling out a pandemic-era program to give all New York City public school families — regardless of income — $375 per child in food benefits.
- A year after a massive apartment fire in Jackson Heights forced 500 people out of their homes, displaced tenants are still living in small, moldy motel rooms, waiting to be able to move back.
- It's Primary Day in New Jersey! Here's what to watch for.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson barely won his vote of confidence yesterday, so he remains in the job.
- Don't forget to take your lunch breaks.
- BuzzFeed stock dropped 41% yesterday.
- Belizean seaweed (and vanilla and sugar) smoothies are the drink of the summer.
- Wait, are you the one keeping Long John Silvers in business?
