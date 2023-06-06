Good Tuesday morning from New York City where PETA shamed Pete Davidson for buying a puppy from a Manhattan pet store instead of adopting. Here’s what else is happening:
- A Queens man calls an old laundromat home for $1,850 a month.
- New Jersey is one of several states considering adding gambling education to school curricula.
- Chatbots aren't creating this newsletter (yet), but they've already taken over some other writing gigs.
- Mourners paid their respects to animals who died at the hands of different industries during a Flatiron District funeral procession.
- Is it going to be another "Hot Girl Summer?" We're not sure.
- Actually, it might be a broke girl summer with student loan payments about to make a comeback after a three-year pause.
- Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams went to Instagram to express his thoughts on sexuality: “I’m not gay; but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous.”
- Succession creator Jesse Armstrong went on Fresh Air and answered a lot of questions about the series finale.
- And finally, raccoons also apparently run on Dunkin’: