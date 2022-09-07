Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where that rain storm wasn't bad enough for the MTA to send out its water vacuum trains. Here's what else is happening:
- A heat mapping project in New York City found that the Upper East and Upper West Sides are about 8 degrees cooler than the South Bronx, which experiences a disproportionate amount of heat-related deaths each year.
- The City Council's Oversight and Investigations Committee found that the Adams administration is overseeing 46 city government agencies that have more than 10% of their budgeted staff positions unfilled.
- Gov. Kathy Hochul indicated yesterday that the mask mandate on the subways and buses could be scrapped some time soon.
- Lea Michele got six standing ovations during her debut performance in Funny Girl on Broadway last night.
- This late-night fixed-gear bike race in Central Park seems cool.
- Curbed profiled a 78-year-old woman on the Lower East Side who has spent decades as a prolific collector of left-out-on-the-street items, some of which are very valuable (she resells those) and some of which she curates for a sidewalk "free store" on Ludlow.
- GQ profiled Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
- A new Gallup survey found that more than half of American workers are "quiet quitting," meaning, they do the work they're paid to do and don't seek to go "above and beyond."
- Meet the puss caterpillar, a little insect that looks like a harmless crawling mustache but has the ability to sting you so hard you'll be in pain for weeks. (They exist in New Jersey, FYI.)
- In Japan, there's an industrial arms race underway among toilet paper manufacturers seeking to make the longest rolls possible.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, forget about your worries and your strife:
Good scratch.. 😅🎶 pic.twitter.com/9CQ3mX3tP2— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 7, 2022