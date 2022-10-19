Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the Yankees are still in the playoffs. Here's what else is happening:
- THE CITY found that New York City landlords are keeping more than 60,000 vacant rent-stabilized apartments off the market in an apparent attempt to create artificial scarcity.
- The Brooklyn Army Terminal's exterminator service is removing the sticky glue traps that it put around the bases of trees because in addition to killing spotted lanternflies — which was the intent — the traps have also been killing birds.
- Laura Anglin, New York City's former chief operating officer who was a central figure in the early days of the pandemic response, died last week of lung cancer at the age of 57.
- A garter snake started slithering across the floor of a United flight just as it landed in Newark earlier this week, terrifying passengers.
- BravoCon at the Javits Center seemed like an experience.
- A Texas woman made a TikTok of herself getting gored by a bison.
- More and more, Zoomers are making a game out of taking their antidepressants by putting them in a little $18 claw game machine.
- "I’m literally as basic as people think I am": Caitlin Covington, one of the women pictured in the original "Christian Girl Autumn" meme, has created a full influencer business around being Ms. Autumn.
- Congrats to British rapper Little Simz for winning the Mercury Prize, Great Britain's most prestigious music award.
