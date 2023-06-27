It's Tuesday morning in New York City and pickleball is getting blamed for higher health care costs.
Health care utilization rates have gone up with doctors performing hip replacements, knee surgeries and other elective procedures at a higher-than-expected pace. Analysts think it might be because older "picklers" are going too hard with the sport.
Here's what else is happening:
- The Federal Trade Commission sued Publishers Clearing House claiming the company used “dark patterns” which included luring people into making a purchase by falsely leading them to believe that it was the only way to enter their sweepstakes. PCH settled the suit and agreed to pay $18.5 million.
- Last year, 7,500 pedestrians were killed by drivers, marking a 40-year high. Unsafe infrastructure and the impact of SUVs are some causes of the surge.
- During a visit to Seoul, South Korea, Netflix’s CEO said more than 60% of users have watched Korean content. Back in April, the streaming service announced plans to invest $2.5 billion in Korean media over the next four years.
- A lot of people (and one dog) want to be mayor of Toronto. There are 101 candidates (102 if you count Molly the husky) campaigning to head the Canadian city, including an 18-year-old fresh out of high school.
- Several nationwide moving companies had their licenses revoked by the Department of Transportation for having a lot of complaints, but that's not stopping some of them from continuing to operate.
- Lab-grown meat was officially given the all clear to be sold in the U.S. but whether the meat is halal and/or kosher is still unclear.
- If “The Bear” has you considering your own culinary skills and craving an Italian beef sandwich, you can now learn how to recreate them at home. You’ve got this, chef!
- And finally, a sweet friendship: