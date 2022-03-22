Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the party scene is once again "really, really insane." Here's what else is happening:
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked Pope Francis to mediate in the war with Russia.
- First responders in Suffolk County this week successfully saved a horse that had fallen into the deep end of its owners pool and gotten tangled in the plastic pool cover.
- In a sign that the switch to alternative energy is real, Koch Industries, the 80-year-old oil empire, has now become one of the nation's largest investors in battery technology outside the auto industry.
- The BBC has a nice piece on the healthy and tranquil vibes of Saranac Lake, the Adirondack town that, 100 years ago, became famous among rich people recovering from tuberculosis.
- "I’m like, 'What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.'": Kid Rock told Tucker Carlson last night that during a visit to the White House in 2017, President Trump asked for his advice on dealing with North Korea.
- GQ profiled Nicolas Cage, digging deep into the man behind the memes.
- It appears that the main characters' houses The Gilded Age, which are supposed to be located on 5th Avenue and 61st Street, were situated on the set in such a way that it looks like they're on Central Park West.
- And finally, good riddance, winter:
Walking the dog after snow.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9Q5C64Kpgt— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 19, 2022