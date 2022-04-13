Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where "normal" subway service has resumed, and the NYPD is still searching for a suspect in yesterday's attack in Sunset Park. Here's what else is happening:
- It's unclear whether New York's Democratic Party can get recently-resigned Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin's name removed from upcoming ballots, but either way, Gov. Kathy Hochul is looking for a new running mate.
- Federal authorities yesterday arrested nine people who were allegedly involved in a Queens sex-trafficking ring.
- "Most politicians I know would go through a couple of weeks like this and immediately commission polling. I’m sure that hasn’t even crossed Alvin’s mind": New York magazine has a long piece this morning about Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg's turbulent start to the job, and how he seems to be handling it with remarkable calm and even optimism.
- At least 56 people have died in the Philippines in recent days as a result of landslides unleashed by a massive tropical storm.
- The LAPD wants Los Angeles to give its officers — who have starting salaries of $70,000 — subsidies for their rent.
- Brooklyn-born Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who has died at the age of 67, was honored last night by the Broadway cast of Aladdin. (Gottfried was the voice of Iago in the animated Disney film.)
- Congrats to the U.S. women's soccer team for destroying Uzbekistan 9-0 last night in a women's World Cup qualifying match.
- The Queen has long COVID.
- The owner of the Bushwick Country Club, where the "pickleback" was invented 16 years ago, recounts the story of how a hungover employee and a vinegar-loving patron created the bourbon-and-pickle juice shot now known the world over.
