Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where Keanu Reeves is staying in Midtown for a few days and plans to see American Buffalo on Broadway. Here's what else is happening:
- The NYPD said one person was killed and at least 12 others were injured in shootings across New York City on the 4th of July.
- In the end, about 900,000 people voted in last month's gubernatorial primary, which is pretty good by historical standards.
- The department within the Adams administration tasked with creating and preserving affordable housing is severely understaffed.
- The office park in middle-of-nowhere New Jersey that used to house the Toys"R"Us headquarters has seen better days.
- New data from Northwestern's journalism school shows that local newspapers in the U.S. are dying at a rate of two per week.
- It's a party in Istanbul, where men from around the world are flocking for comparatively cheap and luxurious hair transplant experiences.
- Welcome to Norland College, the still-thriving British nannying school that turns out child care workers who go on to make a lot of money working for royals.
- Some movie theaters are now banning Gentleminions, the teen boys who dress up in suits and go en masse to see Minions: The Rise of Gru and shout nonsense at the screen.
- Back in the 1980s, Iowa gave Kentucky a bunch of wild turkeys in exchange for river otters and now Iowa is a true otter mecca.
- People who bought dogs during the pandemic are discovering that going on vacation is tough/expensive because you need someone to watch the dog while you're gone.
- Some adults drink milk, others hate.
- And finally, bouncing back from the long weekend:
