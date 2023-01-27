Good Friday morning in New York City, where Michael Imperioli's apartment looks exactly like you'd think it would. Here's what else is happening:
- The Army Corps of Engineers released renderings of a potential sea wall to protect the West Side of Manhattan against storm surges, and it's now seeking public feedback.
- Federal prosecutors have charged a Long Island contractor on 20 counts for allegedly defrauding homeowners whose properties were damaged during Hurricane Sandy, and then using $2.5 million he stole to buy luxury cars and a chunk of land in Kansas City.
- No matter how many skateparks they build in New York City, the real soul skaters out there will always prefer a plaza in front of an office building.
- Preservationists have moved a step closer to turning John Steinbeck's old house in Sag Harbor into a writing retreat that will offer fellowships to both aspiring and established authors.
- Dads in the House of Representatives have formed an official Dads Caucus to push for parent-friendly policies.
- An asteroid almost hit the Earth yesterday.
- Scottish actor Alan Cumming has given back his official knighthood (or whatever OBE is) due to the "toxicity" of the British Empire and its treatment of indigenous people around the world.
- The biggest growth segment for the American wine industry is consumers between the ages of 70 and 80, which has the wine industry very concerned.
- More and more, people are stalking their exes (and crushes!) by looking at their Spotify activity.
