Good Monday morning in New York City, where the Tin Building is a little weird. Here's what else is happening:
- "This ruling is EXACTLY why New Yorkers have zero faith in the system": Brooklyn State Sen. Zellnor Myrie said the NYPD officer who faced disciplinary charges for pepper-spraying him at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 has now been cleared by a police department judge and won't face any punishment.
- THE CITY chronicled the challenges of the all-volunteer community board of local political involvement in a lower-income section of the Bronx, where one board went two months without being able to hold a full meeting because not enough people showed up.
- In a hearing tomorrow, the City Council will consider renaming the corner of West 127th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard "The Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad Way" after the leader of the Nation of Islam, which has its regional headquarters on the block.
- The Joe Rogan fans who went diving for mammoth bones in the East River because some guy on the podcast said there's treasure down there have come up empty handed.
- Insiders told Page Six that Gov. Kathy Hochul and former Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa were both having dinner at the same Midtown restaurant one night last week, and it got a little awkward.
- Barrett Strong, an early Motown star who went on to co-write "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," "Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone" and "War," has died at the age of 81.
- Marie Kondo is done being so tidy.
- In related news, the new trend is "relaxed minimalism."
- VRBO is trying to crack down on people renting houses to throw Super Bowl parties.
- More and more, theme parks are banning people with large waistlines from riding certain rides.
- It appears that God drew a doodle of a bear on the surface of the moon.
- Heads up: We're probably going to regret everything that's going on right now.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, some bop in it: