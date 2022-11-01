Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the Nets have fired their coach. Here's what else is happening:
- The city's law mandating that employers post salary ranges on job listings just took effect, and companies already appear to be flouting the spirit of the law by posting that the range is between $0 and 2 million (Citi) or $140,000 to $450,000 (The Wall Street Journal).
- Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich, a former City Councilmember from Queens, had his phone seized today by investigators at the Manhattan DA's office looking into illegal gambling.
- Goran Gogic, a former heavyweight boxer, was indicted by a New York grand jury and arrested for allegedly smuggling $1 billion worth of cocaine from South America to Europe via the U.S.
- Workers at the combination Starbucks-Amazon store inside The New York Times building are attempting to unionize.
- Gael Greene, the celebrated former restaurant critic who worked for New York magazine for 40 years, has died at the age of 88.
- Among the items being auctioned off as part of Joan Didion's estate sale: some aprons and a marble rolling pin, her six-piece Le Creuset set, and her collection of 26 shells and beach pebbles.
- In other auction news, the original animatronic alien used in E.T. is being sold and expected to fetch $3 million.
- After the attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. urged allied countries to build defense fortresses, so New Zealand started doing so ... and finished the job just in time for the war to be over. Anyway, here's a look at the secret network of bunkers and tunnels that are now overgrown with vegetation but still exist.
- And finally, hero in a half-shell: