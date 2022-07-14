Good Thursday morning in New York City, which nobody wants to work for anymore. Here's what else is happening:
- The average rent in Manhattan has broken $5,000, setting a record.
- Yesterday saw two shark attacks on Long Island.
- Attorney General Tish James has ordered the Nolita bar Sweet & Vicious to pay a $500,000 settlement to 16 current and former employees accusing the owner of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment.
- The family of Emmett Till wants a grand jury hearing for Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman who admits that back in 1955 she falsely accused Till of grabbing her, a claim that led to Donham's then-husband brutally murdering the Black 14-year-old.
- Is there anyone on the American left with the stature of Bernie Sanders who could replace Bernie Sanders if the 80-year-old decides not to run for president again?
- Shout out to the Costco hot dog and soda combo for remaining $1.50 in the face of inflation.
- Gawker has a detailed update on the state of Karen Pence's business that sells little charms you put on your bath towel so nobody else accidentally grabs it. (The business is not booming.)
- The National Galleries of Scotland has discovered a self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh that was "hiding" on the backside of a canvas of another van Gogh painting in the museum.
- New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is now leading the NFL in bets placed for him to win this year's MVP award, and it's mostly because dumb Jets fans are enamored of the rumor that their sort-of Mormon quarterback cheated on his girlfriend with his mom's best friend.
- Family style! Two tops and booths! Danish design! A window for sandwiches!
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, that water looks cold:
Instant regret...🐈🐾🤼😏 pic.twitter.com/SuZtq9RbnE— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 13, 2022