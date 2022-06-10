Good Friday morning in New York City, where Union Square now has a lovely new pedestrian walkway mural. Here's what else is happening:
- If the Supreme Court rules against New York's strict concealed carry laws and effectively allows people to walk around the city with guns, local officials might try designating a million places — college campuses, mass transit, Times Square, Central Park, etc. — as "sensitive places" where guns still aren't allowed.
- The Times has a good piece about the stainless steel fences of Queens and Sunset Park, which have long been popular among East Asian and South Asian households because they're shiny status symbols that don't rust.
- Horses will likely be racing in the rain at the Belmont Stakes this weekend.
- Long Island seaweed farmers are trying to turn sugar kelp into the new kale.
- A New Jersey man pleaded guilty yesterday to selling disinfectant wipes that he falsely claimed could kill the coronavirus, a venture that made him $2.7 million.
- Also in New Jersey: The American Dream megamall is about to go into default.
- Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey are creating a program called Bitcoin Academy to teach underserved kids how to buy cryptocurrency, and they're starting with residents of the Marcy Houses where Jay-Z grew up.
- Meet the professional sport shooter from Louisiana who went viral for finding that kindle of kittens on the side of the road.
- This British couple acquired a teapot in 1983 and one thing led to another and now they own 8,450 of them, which they store at a place called Teapot Island.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, this helps generate forward momentum:
I’m helping.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/UdAnITZhML— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 9, 2022