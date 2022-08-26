Good Friday morning in New York City, where hail is a possibility. Here's what else is happening:
- Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers are suing her for $900,000 to recoup unpaid legal fees.
- "It felt like [the roller coaster] hit a pothole": Five people went to the hospital with back pain last night and others reported biting their tongues after a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey had an exceptionally bumpy run.
- If you are under 21, it is not legal for you to buy a canister of whipped cream in the state of New York.
- Marsha P. Johnson Park in Williamsburg is getting a cool new ornamental gateway to honor the transgender activist the park is named after.
- Jared Kushner said in a recent interview that he has been exercising lately because "my generation is, hopefully with the advances in science, either the first generation that’s going to live forever or the last generation that’s going to die and so we need to keep ourselves in pretty good shape," and it's unclear if he was being facetious.
- A small town in South Carolina that's located near a fault line has experienced more than 60 (!) small earthquakes since last December.
- Shia LaBeouf said that after being accused of sexual abuse and almost killing himself, he has converted to Catholicism.
- "Book publishers just spent 3 weeks in court arguing they have no idea what they’re doing" is the accurate Vox headline regarding the recent Penguin Random House-Simon and Schuster antitrust case.
- A kid at the Little League World Series was caught by a hot mic complaining that the umpire called a pitch a "ball" because fake news ESPN is rigging the games.
- Meet a Michigan woman who makes tiny replicas of sets from her favorite TV shows.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, give it up, cat:
Cats always want the last word.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ev5IqQpOWA— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 26, 2022