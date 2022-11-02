Good Wednesday morning in New York City, which is down to only one true Umbrella Guy (and he's technically on Long Island.) Here's what else is happening:
- The Trump Organization tax evasion trial was delayed after Jeffrey S. McConney, the company's controller and a key witness, had a coughing fit on the stand and then tested positive for COVID-19.
- Several Brooklyn-based Hasidic groups have endorsed Lee Zeldin for governor because of his apparent support for yeshivas.
- Meanwhile, a political action committee controlled by Knicks owner James Dolan that flooded local TV with ads last year decrying the spike in crime, is now spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on pro-Kathy Hochul ads.
- Someone on Long Island thought it would be a good Halloween prank to throw a pumpkin out of their car at the windshield of another vehicle heading the opposite direction.
- A new Wall Street Journal poll found that suburban white women are favoring Republican candidates in this year's midterms by a margin of 15 percentage points.
- Researchers have found that more and more, owls are attacking people.
- Check out this 1.2-mile-long train — which is a world record length for a passenger train — snaking along a raised railroad through the Swiss Alps.
- A bunch of people are currently trapped inside the Shanghai Disney theme park for a few days due to a regional COVID lockdown — but on the upside, the rides are still operating.
- Autumn is a beautiful time of year in Roku City.
