Good Thursday morning in New York City, where Washington Square Park somehow remains weird. Here's what else is happening:
- White progressives in New York City have been conspicuously quiet about Mayor Eric Adams' tough-on-crime policies, but Black progressives are making their criticisms heard.
- "Inside, the church was less than half full. There were plenty of Hermès bags but few boldfaced names from the gilt-covered slice of Manhattan society the couple had inhabited in the 1980s and 1990s": Here's the New York Times' play-by-play of Ivana Trump's funeral yesterday.
- A war has broken out on the Upper East Side over whether to allow French bulldogs to use the local dog run even though some of them exceed the 25-pound limit.
- A school bus full of adults flipped over on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx this morning, leaving dozens of people injured.
- Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo — who's "loaded" and thus doesn't need to work, according to his friend — is starting his own podcast/YouTube show.
- Gawker has a helpful explainer about this formerly-Baptist TikTok family with 12 string-instrument-playing kids who are moving from San Francisco to Harlem — where they plan to "revitalize" the neighborhood — because a few of the kids got into Julliard.
- New data from Pew shows that one in four Americans between the ages of 25 and 34 live with either their parents, grandparents, or an older sibling.
- The rare Millennials who have managed to buy a house could be more prone to becoming radical NIMBYs than their Boomer or Gen-X forebears because they've sunk so much money into said houses.
- Camp counselors are hot.
- Pearl Jam said it's cancelling a performance in Austria because Eddie Vedder got dust in his throat from the wildfires in France and now "there's just no throat available."
- Pink sauce?
- And finally, justice for French bulldogs:
Skateboarding French Bulldog 🛹 is so Epic See those 360 Turns on the board 🛹 Dogs having Fun 🤙 Happiness #GoodVibes @man18655 TT @joslater37 @CONTEMPRA_INN🌹 pic.twitter.com/0Cqp0aZ62t— ContempraINN🌹 (@CONTEMPRA_INN) July 12, 2022