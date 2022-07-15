Good Friday morning in New York City, where the corner of Ludlow and Rivington is being renamed Beastie Boys Square. Here's what else is happening:
- Mayor Eric Adams, who knows that New York City's murder rate is a) dropping, and b) far lower than it was when he was a police officer in the '90s, can't seem to keep from repeating that he's "never witnessed crime at this level."
- Ivana Trump, the former president's first wife, vice president of interior design for the Trump Organization and a successful salesperson on QVC, died yesterday at the age of 73, possibly by falling down the stairs in her Upper East Side townhouse, according to the NYPD.
- A shark bumped into a lifeguard who was out surfing at Robert Moses State Beach on Long Island yesterday, causing a brief evacuation of the water.
- Anti-horse carriage activists and horse carriage drivers converged on City Hall yesterday for dueling protests.
- In a devastating blow to the Democratic Party's agenda ahead of expected midterm losses, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin last night seemed to torpedo the Biden administration's already-watered-down climate bill.
- President Biden himself is currently in the Middle East touching everyone he meets, even though his staff reportedly told him not to shake any hands as a COVID precaution.
- In an ostensibly humane but still terrifying sequence, wildlife officials in Malawi are in the process of moving 250 elephants from an overcrowded national park to a bigger park 230 miles away by shooting them all with tranquilizer darts and then transporting them in massive trucks while they're asleep.
- "She sounds like someone from Wisconsin who spent six months in Boston and then moved to Washington, D.C. to study how people who live across the street from Lincoln Center sound": Here's a solid appreciation of Carey Mulligan's American accent.
- The director of Gremlins is accusing The Mandolorian of ripping him off with Baby Yoda.
