Here are some links:
- The Jan. 6 committee is holding its fourth hearing today at 1 p.m.
- Mayor Eric Adams made an appearance at French Montana’s listening party on Sunday. His thoughts on the album? “You know this is gonna be a hot album… French knows how to do it.”
- You (hopefully) know what recycling is but have you heard of peecycling?
- Hoboken hasn’t had a single traffic death in four years. Meanwhile, traffic fatalities in New York City are higher than they’ve been since 2015.
- Former Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote a letter to the president of MSNBC accusing the network of giving an unfair advantage and free airtime to Dan Goldman, his rival for the 10th District House seat.
- Seven Late Show staffers, including the guy behind Triumph the insult comic dog, were arrested while filming a segment at a U.S. Capitol office building last week. Stephen Colbert addressed Fox News’ coverage of the arrests, calling them “first degree puppetry.”
- Did you miss the Mermaid Parade’s return over the weekend? We’ve got photos.
- HEY! I’m scootin’ here:
new york fuckin city baby city so nice they named it twice the big 🍎im walkin here pic.twitter.com/Se5WLv9VUN— heathcliff guy (@heat1995viewer) June 19, 2022