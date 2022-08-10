Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the squirrels are once again heat dumping, a.k.a. splooting. Here's what else is happening:
- Donald Trump is expected to be deposed in Manhattan today as part of the New York attorney general's fraud investigation into the Trump Organization.
- Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin will ask a federal judge today to dismiss the bribery charges against him, arguing that he basically did the same thing Bill de Blasio was allowed to do: having a political donor with potential business with the government give money to a friendly nonprofit rather than a personal account.
- The man who randomly attacked Rick Moranis on Central Park West back in 2020 has pleaded guilty and faces up to two years in prison.
- The stretch of Lincoln Place between Nostrand and New York Avenues in Brooklyn has been named the greenest block in the borough by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.
- Being a New York City delivery worker in this heat has been extremely brutal.
- Being a summer intern staying at NYU's A/C-less dorm has also been extremely brutal.
- The original Motel 6 location in Santa Barbara charges more than $400 a night on busy weekends, and it appears to be pretty nice.
- Junior's cheesecake, Katz's egg creams and Shake Shack burgers are all now represented in the scented candle community.
- Congrats to Skyler the cattle dog on winning this year's World Dog Surfing Championships.
- And finally, Skyler in action:
"Skyler jumped on my stand up paddle board in the harbor and displayed ninja balance right then I knew it was on! The rest is history! She’s a surf dog no doubt about that!" See how @skylerthesurfingdog spends #CaliforniaSurfingDay in @visitsantacruz's Capitola! 📷: @myallsnaps pic.twitter.com/5konXCa3zn— Visit California (@VisitCA) September 20, 2018