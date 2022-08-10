Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the squirrels are once again heat dumping, a.k.a. splooting. Here's what else is happening:

  • Donald Trump is expected to be deposed in Manhattan today as part of the New York attorney general's fraud investigation into the Trump Organization.
  • Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin will ask a federal judge today to dismiss the bribery charges against him, arguing that he basically did the same thing Bill de Blasio was allowed to do: having a political donor with potential business with the government give money to a friendly nonprofit rather than a personal account.
  • The man who randomly attacked Rick Moranis on Central Park West back in 2020 has pleaded guilty and faces up to two years in prison.
  • The stretch of Lincoln Place between Nostrand and New York Avenues in Brooklyn has been named the greenest block in the borough by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.
  • Being a New York City delivery worker in this heat has been extremely brutal.
  • Being a summer intern staying at NYU's A/C-less dorm has also been extremely brutal.
  • The original Motel 6 location in Santa Barbara charges more than $400 a night on busy weekends, and it appears to be pretty nice.
  • Junior's cheesecake, Katz's egg creams and Shake Shack burgers are all now represented in the scented candle community.
  • Congrats to Skyler the cattle dog on winning this year's World Dog Surfing Championships.
  • And finally, Skyler in action: