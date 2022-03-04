Good morning, it's Friday in New York City, where the timberdoodles have arrived. Here's what else is happening:
- This is a really thorough NY1 feature about one of the challenges at the heart of New York City's homelessness crisis: There aren't enough beds in supportive housing facilities where people who need serious psychiatric care can have safe housing, food, medical attention and therapy all in one place.
- One of Mayor Eric Adams' favorite restauranteurs (and donors), who previously went to prison for a medical billing fraud scheme, just got one of his Italian restaurants in Brooklyn seized because he owes $400,000 in unpaid taxes.
- The Times has a handy slideshow about things you can and can't recycle — pizza boxes are fine as long as there's no cheese stuck to them — and which bins to put them in.
- The New York Liberty was fined $500,000 for chartering a private plane for the team, which violated an agreement between the WNBA and the players' union.
- This piece in the New York Post makes the remarkable argument that The Batman is bad because crime is up in New York City, and therefore, a movie about a vigilante fighting crime in a fictional version of New York isn't escapist enough.
- Harvey Weinstein got caught with contraband Milk Duds in his L.A. jail cell. He then apologized, adding that he's "been a model inmate."
- Welcome to r/screaming, the subreddit where men post videos of themselves singing along to screamo songs.
- When they fully reopen my office, you're damn right I'm walkin' in with a Rick Owens fog machine.
- And finally, dance bird:
Bryant Park Woodcock doing it’s funky dance this afternoon. Was lucky to get a clear shot! Thanks for the alert @BirdCentralPark and the teamwork @nursehorbac #birdcpp #birding #retirement day 1 pic.twitter.com/jkKOYweBbW— valerie block (@ValerieBlock) February 28, 2022