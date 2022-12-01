Good Thursday morning in New York City, where you can take a guided tour of Goodfellas' shooting locations in Queens. Here's what else is happening:
- A new report from the New York state inspector general's office determined that from 2015 through 2020, state prison staff were 22% more likely to discipline Black inmates than they were to punish white prisoners.
- A hit-and-run driver struck a mother and four small kids, including a baby in a stroller, after driving through school bus stop signs in Midwood yesterday evening.
- A crypto-mining company is trying to sell its Hudson Yards office as a potential residence for $19.5 million.
- Friday night's Genesee Keg Tree lighting in Rochester honestly seems cooler than the Rockefeller Center tree lighting.
- The Biden administration is issuing $75 million in aid to help three tribal communities in Washington state and Alaska relocate because of their vulnerability to disastrous earthquakes and the effects of climate change.
- TikTok seems to have emboldened music fans to heckle artists in the middle of their performances.
- A fair heckle: Boston Celtics fans booed Prince William and Kate Middleton and chanted "USA" when the couple appeared on the jumbotron during last night's game against the Miami Heat.
- Adrian Chiles is right, soccer is just 11 guys running around trying to kick a ball in the net, nobody on TV — players or commentators — should be saying inscrutable things like "we need to play better with the ball in the attacking third."
- Jenna Bush Hager, known foe of underwear, confirmed that she was going commando during her dinner with Prince Charles the night before the Queen died.
