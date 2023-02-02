Good Thursday morning in New York City, where we're getting another food hall. Here's what else is happening:
- The NYPD paid out $121 million last year to settle police misconduct cases, which is the highest figure since 2018.
- Curbed did a masterful investigation into why the fancy white marble floors inside the Oculus are already chipping, just seven years after the $4 billion structure opened to the public.
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy returns to WNYC tonight at 7 p.m. for "Ask Governor Murphy," where he'll take your questions live.
- Singer-songwriter and Williamsburg resident Hamilton Leithauser received a box from a Brownsville funeral home containing a stranger's remains and simply addressed to the "current resident" of his apartment.
- Upstate Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is a front-runner for the job of Donald Trump's 2024 running mate.
- Holtsville Hal and Malverne Mel, two weather-predicting groundhogs on Long Island, had conflicting takes this morning on when spring will arrive.
- "If you put out bowls of cigarettes at a party, you have to let people smoke inside. They’re not décor.": Here's NYMag's very detailed 2023 etiquette guide.
- The Wall Street Journal has a detailed piece on artist and MacArthur "Genius" Sarah Sze's plans to freak the Guggenheim with her upcoming site-specific installation.
- Meet the French women bringing back the art of hitchhiking.
- Adrian Chiles, a self-proclaimed butterfinger, feels for the poor fella who dropped that radioactive capsule in Australia.
- Post cereal is trying to sue the indie band OK Go because Post makes a cereal called "ok go!" — but not only did the band have the name first, they also happened to have done sponsorship deals with the cereal giant in the past, which makes this feel like a double slap in the face.
- And finally, ruler of the raft: