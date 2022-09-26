Good Monday morning in New York City, where the wait for Aaron Judge's 61st home run continues. Here's what else is happening:
- " It should be billions of dollars": Justice advocates want more funding to support would-be cannabis business owners who have past weed convictions, a group that New York is prioritizing in the licensing process — so long as they also can prove that they owned and operated a profitable business for two years.
- The NYPD is investigating the hit-and-run death of an apparent homeless man on the FDR Drive last night.
- We really gotta find out which state assemblymember 1) owns this blue Maserati SUV, and 2) keeps getting speeding tickets and parking it illegally in front of Zero Bond.
- Third Avenue in Midtown is facing a peculiar crisis: It's loaded with now-vacant postwar commercial real estate that's too new to be torn down but too old and dumpy to be attractive to any new tenants, putting the area at risk of becoming a ghost town.
- According to an excerpt from Maggie Haberman's new book, Donald Trump bragged to her about a year ago that he's been keeping letters from Kim Jong-un as a memento.
- "The game is like Guitar Hero, but with your mouse acting as a trombone": Have you played Trombone Champ, the hot new computer game everyone's talking about?
- Chess champion Magnus Carlson gave some dumb non-answers in an interview about the Big Chess Cheating Scandal.
- At around 7 o'clock tonight, a NASA spacecraft that launched 10 months ago will (they hope) bump into a little asteroid as part of a crucial test to see if they have the ability to divert an asteroid in the event that one is actually coming towards Earth.
- Congrats to Hilaria and Alec Baldwin on the birth of their 7th child.
- A new 8-acre island has emerged in the Pacific Ocean near Tonga as the result of an underwater volcano eruption.
- On the occasion of Fred Franzia's death, the Times' wine critic wrote about how bad Franzia's famed "Two Buck Chuck" wine is and how Franzia was ultimately bad for the wine game by reinforcing the idea that good (if more expensive) wine is for snobs.
