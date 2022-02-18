Good morning, thoughts and prayers go out to anyone whose Porsche is sitting on the unmanned cargo ship that's currently burning in the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York City Council is considering a bill that would legalize something that people have been doing illegally for a while now: Having fire pits in the backyards of their row houses.
- The private equity company Blackstone has invested $4.5 billion in a a 339-mile high-voltage power line that would carry electricity from Quebec to New York and provide the city with about 20% of its power needs.
- A Marine Corps reservist from Long Island who was arrested last year for participating in the January 6th Capitol Riot has been re-arrested for allegedly conspiring to sell fake COVID-19 vaccine cards to fellow reservists.
- "It’s not really women’s figure skating anymore. It’s girls’ figure skating": Former U.S. Olympic skater Gracie Gold lays out how Russia ruined the sport and keeps healthy American women (and clean skaters the world over) from winning medals.
- Police said a showtime dancer was stabbed by a homeless person on the L Train yesterday afternoon.
- Ed Sheeran got permission from the authorities to build himself a crypt on his British estate known as Sheeranville.
- Robocalls can't be stopped.
- More and more, video games involve sittin' around and fishing.
- Here's an incredible story about a Canadian woman who woke up in the middle of the night because her dog was barking, went outside to check things out, saw something blast into her roof, and went back inside to find that a fist-sized meteor had landed in her bed on the pillow next to hers.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, it's almost time for a long weekend!:
There's always one..🦆🌊💫😅 pic.twitter.com/YtmNrQtCIY— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) February 18, 2022