Good Monday morning in New York City, where there are a lot of restaurants. Here's what else is happening:

  • Police in Suffolk County have confiscated 160 guns in more than 100 "red flag" cases since 2019, providing a potential model for how law enforcement and the courts can successfully separate firearms from people who might use them to kill themselves or others.
  • The NYU Furman Center found that between 2010 and 2020, New York City added 200,000 units of housing — one third of them considered affordable — which the researchers described as impressive given the lack of federal funding the city had to work with.
  • The New York parks department is preparing for a high volume of sharks off Long Island this summer because of rising ocean temperatures.
  • Drill rapper Gino Mondana, the younger brother of hip hop star Fivio Foreign, was arrested for allegedly shooting someone in the Bronx back in April during a dispute over a fender bender.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a no-confidence vote in Parliament tonight over his COVID lockdown party scandal.
  • Pope Francis, who's been using a wheelchair this past month due to mobility issues, has stacked the bench of cardinals with ideologically aligned friends, causing speculation that he might abdicate the papacy.
  • Airlines are aware that cancellations suck, and tweeting at them isn't necessarily going to make anything better.
  • When your Bachelorette squad has already done Vegas, Newport, Chicago and Nashville, it's time to go ... to Scottsdale.
  • Residents of a trailer park in Midland, Texas, which is very far away from any swamp or body of water, recently found an alligator in the neighborhood.
  • The cast of Scrubs wants to do a reunion movie because they can.
  • And finally, dog eventually figured it out: