Good Monday morning in New York City, where there are a lot of restaurants. Here's what else is happening:
- Police in Suffolk County have confiscated 160 guns in more than 100 "red flag" cases since 2019, providing a potential model for how law enforcement and the courts can successfully separate firearms from people who might use them to kill themselves or others.
- The NYU Furman Center found that between 2010 and 2020, New York City added 200,000 units of housing — one third of them considered affordable — which the researchers described as impressive given the lack of federal funding the city had to work with.
- The New York parks department is preparing for a high volume of sharks off Long Island this summer because of rising ocean temperatures.
- Drill rapper Gino Mondana, the younger brother of hip hop star Fivio Foreign, was arrested for allegedly shooting someone in the Bronx back in April during a dispute over a fender bender.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a no-confidence vote in Parliament tonight over his COVID lockdown party scandal.
- Pope Francis, who's been using a wheelchair this past month due to mobility issues, has stacked the bench of cardinals with ideologically aligned friends, causing speculation that he might abdicate the papacy.
- Airlines are aware that cancellations suck, and tweeting at them isn't necessarily going to make anything better.
- When your Bachelorette squad has already done Vegas, Newport, Chicago and Nashville, it's time to go ... to Scottsdale.
- Residents of a trailer park in Midland, Texas, which is very far away from any swamp or body of water, recently found an alligator in the neighborhood.
- The cast of Scrubs wants to do a reunion movie because they can.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, dog eventually figured it out:
This dog is supposed to run up in front of the lady, and then sit 🐶#funny #dog pic.twitter.com/TRG69EOMLW— ￮༺𓂂𓂃ᗙ 𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔦𝔫 🏳️⚧️ ᗛ𓂃𓂂༻￮ (@KlatuBaradaNiko) June 4, 2022