Good Thursday morning in New York City, where Bensonhurst's Feast of Santa Rosalia is getting underway. Here's what else is happening:
- An analysis of New York City voter data commissioned by AARP found that two-thirds of the people who voted in the June 28th primary were 50 or older.
- Grossinger’s Catskill Resort Hotel, the once-popping upstate hotel that inspired the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing but has long been abandoned and decaying, caught fire this week.
- A Long Island animal rights group has accused Suffolk County workers of "literally mowing down" 100 snapping turtle hatchlings on an estate in Sayville.
- Argentinian police have linked disgraced opera singer Plácido Domingo to a criminal sex trafficking operation.
- The Wall Street Journal reports that after Donald Trump performed in several WEE skits back in 2007 and 2009, Vince McMahon conspicuously paid Trump millions of dollars in appearance fees in the form of donations to Trump's now-defunct charitable foundation.
- An environmental nonprofit will pay more than $20 million in settlements on behalf of Brad Pitt to residents of the New Orleans houses that Pitt helped build after Hurricane Katrina, which quickly became moldy, leaky and rotten.
- Japan, which has seen drinking rates decline in recent years, has somewhat controversially launched an ad campaign to encourage young people to drink more (especially sake) to support the national booze industry.
- Scientists think they've solved the mystery of why a 500 million-year-old tiny marine creature that's thought to be one of humans' earliest ancestors had a mouth but no anus: It just used "one opening for everything."
- The new Jimmy Fallon-produced NBC reboot of the gameshow Password is extremely boring and extremely popular.
- Happy 40th birthday to CDs.
