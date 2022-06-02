Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the Midtownaissance is still happening, with or without office workers. Here's what else is going on:
- The New Yorker has a long piece this morning about the 2013 death of a Park Slope boy who was hit by a driver, and the ensuing movement to change New York City's traffic laws to prevent pedestrian deaths.
- Lower East Side City Councilmember Carlina Rivera has officially joined the very crowded Democratic primary field in the newly drawn 10th Congressional District.
- Big shout out to this woman from Alaska who was at a Greenpoint bar the other day, saw an opossum scurry inside, bare-handed the critter and tossed it back out on the street.
- A Ukrainian man is facing hate crime and attempted murder charges for allegedly slashing another Ukrainian man at a bar in Sheepshead Bay because he thought the victim was Russian.
- One way to live in New York City for less than $1,000 a month in rent: Live in an apartment with a bunch of strangers.
- A nostalgic Mets fan and graphic designer is trying to resurrect a version of the old Shea Stadium neons.
- New Jersey lawmakers are considering a statewide ban on menthol cigarettes.
- People are trying to cancel Sweden because parents in the nordic country apparently don't offer snacks to other kids when they come over to play.
- The Platinum Jubilee is finally underway, lfg.
