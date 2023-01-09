Good Monday morning in New York City, where it's now a dollar extra to drive in from New Jersey. Here's what else is happening:
- COVID deaths across New York state rose 30% in December, marking the deadliest month since February 2022.
- After a successful fall, the Queens composting pilot program is taking a "pause" until March, frustrating some residents frustrated who've come to love their new habit of not throwing food scraps in the garbage.
- The New York Times checked in with several Venezuelan migrants who arrived in New York City a couple months ago, and while some are struggling with shelter and hotel conditions, others have already made comfortable lives for themselves in the city.
- After the plan to build a giant apartment complex on 145th Street in Harlem fell through due to opposition over the lack of affordable units, the developer who owns the lot has instead decided to turn it into a truck stop.
- Matt Shultz, the lead singer of the band Cage the Elephant, was arrested at the Bowery Hotel last week after police found him with two loaded guns.
- Goldman Sachs is firing 3,200 people this week.
- Brazilian police arrested more than 400 supporters of Jair Bolsonaro who stormed government offices in Brasilia in their own Jan. 6-style riot.
- Sam Bankman-Fried has retained the lawyers who represented Ghislaine Maxwell.
- When the University of Georgia and Texas Christian University face off tonight in the college football national championship game, both teams will have Australian punters.
- Congrats to Hilaria Baldwin for reaching one million Instagram followers after her husband, Alec Baldwin, asked his fans to give her that follow.
- Lie to your toddlers, it makes life highly functional and can even be elevated to an art form.
