Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the Mets home opener has been postponed due to rain. Here's what else is happening:
- After serious pushback from climate scientists, Gov. Kathy Hochul has ditched her last-minute effort to effectively water down New York's climate law as part of the state budget.
- A New Jersey Democrat is trying to ban the practice of restaurants automatically giving people plastic utensils with their takeout.
- Adjuncts and professors at City College in Harlem held a "grade-in" outside the dean's office this week to protest pay cuts for English composition instructors.
- New York City's Independent Budget Office says the city is owed more than $1 billion in unpaid parking and speeding tickets.
- "There are other shows, like Hadestown or Parade, that intellectually stick with you. But this is like whatever your drug is, or cigarettes, or food ... it’s such an endorphin rush because everyone in the theater is so happy and you’re laughing.": The Salt Lake City-born musical Shucked, which has been packed thanks in part to extremely cheap preview tickets, stands to become a cult hit.
- ProPublica has a big investigation into Justice Clarence Thomas' 20-year history of taking yacht vacations and private jet rides on the dime of a conservative megadonor named Harlan Crow.
- American car crash deaths — measured in "deaths per mile traveled" — is about 18% higher than it was in 2019, with experts saying there's been an increase in reckless driving and a decrease in enforcement.
- TBT when Elliott Smith was Forrest Gump'd into an FX morning TV show co-hosted by a talking puppet.
- Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon are not dating and have never even met each other, okay.
- "Naw."
