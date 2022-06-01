Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where it's cool again. Here's what else is happening:
- New Jersey election officials said they're prepared for a glitch-free congressional primary next Tuesday, June 7th — they just hope that voters actually show up after the 2018 midterms saw only an 11% turnout rate.
- LaGuardia Airport's Terminal C looks pretty nice now that they've installed a bunch of art.
- The NYPD had to vacuum up 8,000 honeybees that swarmed 3 World Trade Center last weekend.
- THE CITY and The Fuller Project looked into why a New York state fund meant to support violent crime victims and their families with medical costs (or funeral costs) rarely approves applicants for any payments.
- If Andrew Cuomo had been planning to make a last-minute bid for governor, it's now too late — yesterday was the deadline to file paperwork to run as a third-party candidate.
- Some landlords find it offensive to be called landlords.
- Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, a.k.a. Johnny Rotten, said he's "really, really proud of the queen for surviving and doing so well" ahead of her Platinum Jubilee. (He's also presumably making a lot of money of the re-issue of the band's song "God Save the Queen.")
- Axios warns that airline staffing shortages and summer thunderstorms are likely to make air travel a mess for the next several months.
- If you order your cat a 40-pound box of Dr. Elsey's kitty litter on Amazon, the delivery workers will be entitled to hate you.
- And finally, gentle cat:
