It’s another Monday morning in New York City where the NYPD is test flying drones that will be used to make announcements during emergencies.
The apocalyptic-esque drones will be used to fly over neighborhoods transmitting safety messages during extreme weather or other emergency situations.
Here's what else is happening:
- Rep. George Santos can’t stay out of the headlines. Records released on Friday show Santos withdrew $85,000 from his campaign to make up for the hundreds of thousands of dollars he loaned himself for his 2022 election.
- Other elected officials are finally getting some love, only after leaving office and after a break up. That’s right, I’m talking about former New York City mayor Bill De Blasio.
- WCBS Meteorologist Elise Finch died suddenly over the weekend at the age of 51. She was a part of the station for 16 years.
- NYC tour guides are warning that safety isn’t the priority for overworked double decker bus drivers in the city after one of the sightseeing buses crashed into an MTA bus earlier this month injuring 67 people.
- Data from the department of transportation shows other potential dangers on city streets with deaths of people riding e-bikes, e-scooters and other similar vehicles outnumbering those of people on bicycles, the Daily News reported.
- Alcohol consumption in the United States surged during the pandemic, new federal data shows, as did the number of deaths attributed to it.
- So long to the McCafé Bakery. McDonald’s announced they are doing away with three bakery items which include their blueberry muffin, cinnamon roll and apple fritter.
