It’s Tuesday morning in New York City and I’m planning to go get my hip-hop themed library card this week.
Everyone seems to be celebrating the genre’s 50th anniversary this year (including us), and for the New York Public Library, that means issuing special edition cassette tape library cards which will be available beginning on July 14.
Here’s what else is happening:
- Some big companies, including Unilever and Heineken, that vowed to leave Russia in response to their invasion of Ukraine didn’t actually do so, CNN reported.
- It turns out humidity, while absolutely dreadful for me, is actually the best weather for a home run in baseball.
- Keep driving north about an hour past Albany and you’ll get to the safest city in the country: Glens Falls, NY, that’s according to a Rocket Mortgage rating.
- A ferry named after the late Arthur Imperatore, the man who created the NY Waterway service, was christened on Monday.
- The MTA just launched a text and email alert system which will notify users of service changes or delays on specified train or bus routes.
- Financial experts are calling Cava the new Chipotle because of the way its stock has surged in the month that it’s been listed, but I’m calling it the new Chipotle because the fast-casual Mediterranean eatery currently has my heart.
- The owner of Margaritaville Times Square, which opened in 2021, has filed for bankruptcy after defaulting on payments for the 234-room resort hotel. Rest assured, you can still experience the wonders of Margaritaville’s rooftop pool and parrot decor with the filing not expected to affect operations.
- And finally, salute to the Chief Mouser to the U.K. Cabinet Office: