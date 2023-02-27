Good Monday morning in New York City, where Cardi B's community service has been a journey. Here's what else is happening:
- Streetsblog reports that the City Council's long-anticipated plan for permanent outdoor dining will involve making the program seasonal rather than year-round.
- The FDNY said lithium ion e-bike batteries have already caused 25 fires in the city this year, which is four times the number seen at this point last year.
- The city's Department of Transportation posted a road sign for the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens that misspelled the baseball legend's first name as "Jakie."
- Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Glenn Youngkin and Mike Pompeo are among the Republican presidential candidates (or potential candidates) hitting up New York City's GOP megadonor scene.
- It's petitioning season in New York City — here's what you need to know about being approached by a candidate asking for your signature to get on a ballot.
- FEMA wants the federal transportation department to force carmakers to put AM radios in electric vehicles so drivers can get emergency messages, even though car companies say electric motors create frequencies that interfere with AM radio waves.
- The Pentagon is urging members of the military to avoid poppy seed bagels and muffins so they don't inadvertently fail a drug test.
- Scrape the burnt part off your toast, it's apparently neurotoxic.
- While pretentious American soccer fans turn their noses up at the MLS, British people love the American soccer league and especially the teams with goofy names like Los Angeles Galaxy and Houston Dynamo.
- Sam Bankman-Fried won't shut up.
- This man set a Guinness record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland by going to the park 2,995 days in a row.
